Free Week kicks off with more than 100 live music shows in Downtown Austin

The Red River Cultural District's Free Week kicks off Thursday night in Downtown Austin.

The community is invited to enjoy more than 100 local music performances that will take place across a dozen music venues from now through Saturday.

Free Week started 20 years ago, in 2003, as a way to get people out after the holidays. And it's been going strong ever since.

Stubb's BBQ

Stubb's BBQ is a staple of the Red River Cultural District and Austin live music scene since it opened.

It will be offering live music with no cover charge and 20% off its barbecue.

Check out the video for more on the history of Stubb's and Free Week.

Tito's Kick-Off Party

The Red River Cultural District is hosting a preview party presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. at The 13th Floor.

The event features several local music performances from Semi Helix, Et Ceteras, Shared Walls, Lunar Gold, and A. Sinclair as well as specialty craft cocktails and photo booth from Tito’s.

Donations will be accepted at the door with proceeds to benefit the Red River Cultural District. Donations will be matched by Tito's up to $1,000.

RSVP here in advance to gain access to this special event (21+ only).

This morning, Tito's taught us how to make its Red River Mule.

Tito's Red River Mule

1.5 Tito’s Handmade Vodka

2 Oz cranberry

.5 Oz lime

top with ginger beer

The Tiarras

Tori Baltierra and Sophia Baltierra, of The Tiarras, say Free Week has had a positive impact on the local music community, particularly during the slow winter months.

The Tiarras will be performing at Flamingo Cantina on Saturday, January 7.

What is Free Week?

An admission-free winter music festival organized by the Red River Cultural District

Features over 100 local music performances taking place across a dozen music venues in Downtown Austin

Rare opportunity to explore some of Austin’s most iconic music venues totally free-of-charge

Special Parties

Two-venue takeover from Resound Presents at Empire and Mohawk --- Featuring The Bright Light Social Hour, Disko Cowboy, Ringo Deathstar, BFF, and many more

"The Official Free Week Kick-Off Party" , presented by Tito’s (Thursday, January 5 at The 13th Floor)

"Tongue In Cheek Queer Comedy Showcase & House Of Lepore ATX Vogue Nights" (Thursday, January 5 at Swan Dive)

"Frikitona at Free Week" featuring late-night Latin music dance party curated by DJ Gabby Got It (Thursday, January 5 at Mala Vida)

"Love Austin Music Month, Free Week Edition", presented by KUTX and Cheer Up Charlies (Friday, January 6 at Cheer Up Charlies) --- Featuring Skateland, Redbud, Como Las Movies, 10pmtoclose /// Hosted by KUTX-FM morning show host Taylor Wallace-Riegel, plus Confucious and Fresh of THE BREAKS

Food and Drink Promotions