Spruce up your home for the holidays with decorating tips from Austin experts

With the fall temperatures here, it feels like the perfect time to start sprucing up the home for the holidays.

We're getting tips and tricks from the experts on creating an inviting space in minimal time.

Holiday Table Setting Tips from Camille Styles

Create a canvasDress up the table with a linen tablecloth or runner to lay the foundation for everything that comes next. Go for the greensA low evergreen garland down the center of the table brings a natural, organic beauty to the scene, but it doesn't block conversation the way a big flower arrangement would. Light it upNow it's time to pop in the twinkling candlelight that makes every dinner party setup feel special. Candlelight is the quickest, most affordable way to give any gathering a magical glow. A place for everyoneTaking a few minutes to hand write simple place cards is a festive table setting idea that goes a long way, but really couldn't be easier. Pick a paletteChristmas doesn't have to equal red and green—a palette of warm neutrals, natural greens, and touches of metallics can also create a festive look. Sturdy white plates, linen napkins, and wood-handled flatware are classics, and handmade products like the ones featured from Casa Zuma can feel really special and meaningful.

Easefully elevate your space with natural elements

Greenery such as wreaths, garlands, and Gracious Garlands ' new Drop-In Bouquets are a great way to add fresh and fragrant holiday decor to your home. You can add extra natural elements like a vase made of banana fibers and give it a festive look with lights.

Build a cheese and charcuterie board for the holidays

It’s all about layering! Here’s Camille Styles' fool-proof checklist.