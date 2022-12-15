Holiday-themed bars pop up around Austin

If you're staying in town for the holidays and you're looking for a fun way to celebrate in Austin, there are plenty of things to do, including some adult-friendly festivities at holiday pop-up bars.

Nostalgic Noel at The Cavalier

The Cavalier is hosting a holiday cocktail pop-up inspired by 1990s and early 2000s toys and cartoons.

Check out their fun themed specials:

Ren & Stimpy's Horchata: (vegan) Cereal Milk, Averna, Cinnamon, and your choice of Tequila or Mezcal served in an old fashioned milk bottle

Secret of the Ooze: Midori, Chartreuse, Grand Marinier, Pineapple, Lime served in a test tube

Dexter's Laboratory: Color-changing Butterfly Pea Tea, Tequila, Lime, Pineapple, Honey, and Fire Bitters served in a beaker

Rocko's Modern Toddy: Bourbon, Fig Syrup, Lemon, and Walnut Bitters served hot

Pinky & the Brain: A classic Pina Colada and a Blackberry Mezcal Lemonade - swirl them for a World Domination!

The event runs now through December 28 at The Cavalier.

Get Lit at Kitty Cohen's

Kitty Cohen’s annual Hanukkah Bar (Get Lit) started in 2019 by owners Josh Brownfield and Jeremy Murray.

"I love all the holiday pop-up bars this time of season and I thought Hanukkah deserves one as well." Brownfield said.

The bar features holiday decorations and a special menu with Hanukkah inspired cocktails such as Maccabee's Knees, Oy Fashioned and Latke Punch, a play on the traditional Hanukkah potato pancake dish, made with potato vodka, apple cider, ginger liqueur, and lemon.

The pop-up is teaming up with Chef Amanda Rockman for the 8 days of Hanukkah to offer a special cocktail served with a Star of David Chai shortbread cookie with a citrus glaze.

Kitty Cohen’s will be selling her Hanukkah cookies during all 8 days of Hanukkah as well.

Jewboy Burgers will also be popping up on the Monday evening of Hanukkah, December 19, serving up their Sliders and Latkes.

A percentage of the proceeds of "Get Lit" will be donated to JCC of Austin.

The event runs now through December 30 at Kitty Cohen's.

Holiday Activities at Fairmont Austin

Elevate your holiday season celebrations with a series of fun activities at Fairmont Austin including:

Holiday Lounge & Light Show: Fairmont Austin has transformed its popular 7th floor into an Après-Ski lounge, complete with a dazzling light show, luxe igloos, festive fire pits, cozy cabanas, and a holiday food and beverage menu. Available nightly from 6 to 10 p.m. until December 30.

Adult Gingerbread House Workshop: B uild and decorate a gingerbread house while indulging in bites and lively libations. Fairmont Austin’s Pastry Chefs will be on hand to help guests bring their visions to life. Event is on December 19 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Room 725 Champagne & Caviar: Toast the holidays in style at the glamorous Toast the holidays in style at the glamorous Room 725 Champagne & Caviar lounge, featuring a selection of caviar, exquisite Champagne, and a menu of Pre-Embargo Cigars. Open Fridays & Saturdays, 6 to 11 p.m.

For tickets to these events and more information, visit FairmontAustin.com.