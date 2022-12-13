Expand / Collapse search

Katie Kime takes us inside her Austin studio, talks about what inspires her prints

Lifestyle
Katie Kime has created a world of textures, colors, and patterns that are elevating homes around the country.

AUSTIN, Texas - In 2013, Katie Kime started making prints for furniture, clothing, and stationary in her Austin studio. 

Over the past decade she's created a world of textures, colors, and patterns that are elevating homes around the country.

Kime brings color, whimsy and a sense of humor to the most functional, everyday pieces. 

Her products are traditional ware meets colorful, modern prints — always optimistic, bright, and unexpected.

 Whether you’re hosting a party, setting off on a road trip, or creating a comfortable home, Katie Kime has designed something for you.

She's even curated her own Holiday Shop online to help you find the perfect gift.

