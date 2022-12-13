Katie Kime takes us inside her Austin studio, talks about what inspires her prints

In 2013, Katie Kime started making prints for furniture, clothing, and stationary in her Austin studio.

Over the past decade she's created a world of textures, colors, and patterns that are elevating homes around the country.

Kime brings color, whimsy and a sense of humor to the most functional, everyday pieces.

Her products are traditional ware meets colorful, modern prints — always optimistic, bright, and unexpected.

Whether you’re hosting a party, setting off on a road trip, or creating a comfortable home, Katie Kime has designed something for you.

She's even curated her own Holiday Shop online to help you find the perfect gift.