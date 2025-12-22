Meth found inside alcohol containers at border; Texas woman arrested

The Brief Texas woman facing felony drug charge TABC officials found meth concealed inside alcohol containers she was bringing into US Officials initially seized containers for disposal because she brought too many and exceeded the legal limit



A Texas woman is facing a drug charge after officials found meth concealed inside alcohol containers at the Texas-Mexico border.

What we know:

31-year-old Sandy Jennifer Treviño of Pharr is facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance and was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail earlier this month.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) says that she entered the US by motor vehicle at the Pharr International Bridge on Nov. 20 and declared she had alcohol with her.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jennifer Treviño (Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission)

A TABC regulatory compliance officer inspected her vehicle and found what appeared to be a case of ready-to-drink cocktails containing tequila. However, the quantity exceeded the state's legal limit of distilled spirits that someone can bring into the state for personal use. That limit is one gallon per 30-day period.

The officer retained the cans for disposal, but later discovered that the liquid inside had crystallized. A field test determined the presence of meth.

Treviño was arrested on Dec. 7.

What's next:

Possession of a controlled substance (Penalty Group 1) is a first-degree felony punishable by five to 99 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The case remains under investigation.