Savings window opens: Today's 20-year mortgage rates edge down | Feb. 23, 2023

Check out the mortgage rates for Feb. 23, 2023, which are largely unchanged from yesterday. (Credible)

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates for home purchases have fallen for one key term and remained unchanged for three other terms since yesterday.

Rates last updated on Feb. 23, 2023. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary. Credible, a personal finance marketplace, has 5,000+ Trustpilot reviews with an average star rating of 4.7 (out of a possible 5.0).

What this means: While 30-year mortgage rates held steady since yesterday, buyers looking for a smaller mortgage payment may want to consider 20-year rates, which edged down today. With 15-year rates holding under 6%, this shorter repayment term may be borrowers’ best bet for greater interest savings. Shorter terms come with higher monthly payments, but buyers who can manage higher payments stand to save more on interest and become mortgage-free much sooner.

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage refinance rates remained unchanged across all terms since yesterday.

What this means: Mortgage refinance interest rates rested across all terms today. With 30-year rates at 6.375%, homeowners looking to refinance into a longer repayment term may want to consider 20-year terms. But homeowners who want to take advantage of maximum interest savings may want to consider 15-year rates, which are the lowest available at 5.75%. Homeowners who want to make home improvements can save more on interest with a cash-out refinance than they would by funding those improvements with credit cards or personal loans.

How mortgage rates have changed over time

Today’s mortgage interest rates are well below the highest annual average rate recorded by Freddie Mac — 16.63% in 1981. A year before the COVID-19 pandemic upended economies across the world, the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for 2019 was 3.94%. The average rate for 2021 was 2.96%, the lowest annual average in 30 years.

The historic drop in interest rates means homeowners who have mortgages from 2019 and older could potentially realize significant interest savings by refinancing with one of today’s lower interest rates. When considering a mortgage refinance or purchase, it’s important to take into account closing costs such as appraisal, application, origination and attorney’s fees. These factors, in addition to the interest rate and loan amount, all contribute to the cost of a mortgage.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates reported in this article are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates reported here will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you actually receive can vary based on a number of factors.

Getting a mortgage vs. renting

If you’re wondering if you should buy a house or continue renting, no single answer is right for everyone. Whether you should buy or continue renting depends on many factors, including your personal financial situation, long-term goals, preferred lifestyle and market conditions in your area.

Buying a home does come with some distinct advantages that you can’t get from renting, including ...

You can build equity. Home equity can help you build long-term wealth.

You can personalize your living space more than with a rental that someone else owns.

Owning a home can provide intangible benefits like pride of ownership, a sense of community and stability.

Your mortgage payment may be less than rents in your area.

Mortgage interest is usually tax deductible.

