Man, woman killed in murder-suicide: APD

Published  February 17, 2026 12:47pm CST
The Brief

    • Two people dead in apparent murder suicide in South Austin
    • Police were called to the home when Megan Montgomery did not report to work on Valentine's Day
    • Preliminary findings show Samuel Rios stabbed and killed her before killing himself

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department have identified two people killed in a murder-suicide over the weekend in South Austin.

What we know:

Austin police responded to a welfare check at a home in the 6700 block of Windrift Way on Sunday morning after a caller reported that 39-year-old Megan Montgomery had not reported to work.

Officers got a key from her family and entered the home where they found two people dead, one being Montgomery.

The other was 47-year-old Samuel Rios.

APD says that both had apparent trauma to their bodies and were pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Rios fatally stabbed Montgomery before taking his own life, says APD. This is being investigated as Austin's eighth homicide of the year.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by going online or calling 512-472-8477.

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Austin Police Department.

