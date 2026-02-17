Man, woman killed in murder-suicide: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department have identified two people killed in a murder-suicide over the weekend in South Austin.
What we know:
Austin police responded to a welfare check at a home in the 6700 block of Windrift Way on Sunday morning after a caller reported that 39-year-old Megan Montgomery had not reported to work.
Officers got a key from her family and entered the home where they found two people dead, one being Montgomery.
The other was 47-year-old Samuel Rios.
APD says that both had apparent trauma to their bodies and were pronounced dead at the scene.
A preliminary investigation indicates that Rios fatally stabbed Montgomery before taking his own life, says APD. This is being investigated as Austin's eighth homicide of the year.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by going online or calling 512-472-8477.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Austin Police Department.