Man, woman killed in murder-suicide: APD

The Brief Two people dead in apparent murder suicide in South Austin Police were called to the home when Megan Montgomery did not report to work on Valentine's Day Preliminary findings show Samuel Rios stabbed and killed her before killing himself



The Austin Police Department have identified two people killed in a murder-suicide over the weekend in South Austin.

What we know:

Austin police responded to a welfare check at a home in the 6700 block of Windrift Way on Sunday morning after a caller reported that 39-year-old Megan Montgomery had not reported to work.

Officers got a key from her family and entered the home where they found two people dead, one being Montgomery.

The other was 47-year-old Samuel Rios.

APD says that both had apparent trauma to their bodies and were pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Rios fatally stabbed Montgomery before taking his own life, says APD. This is being investigated as Austin's eighth homicide of the year.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by going online or calling 512-472-8477.