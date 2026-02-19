ATP picks contractor for Austin Light Rail, construction to start in 2027

The Brief Austin Light Rail takes another step forward as contractors have been selected Austin Rail Constructors has been picked to build the light rail project after a yearlong process Construction is expected to begin next year



The Austin Light Rail is moving another step forward.

The Austin Transit Partnership (ATP) has picked Austin Rail Constructors (ARC) as the contractor to build the light rail project, a step towards beginning construction in 2027.

ARC was picked after a yearlong procurement process. They'll also bid portions of the work to subcontractors.

What they're saying:

ATP says the project will bring lots of jobs and economic opportunity.

"We're really excited about this, where we are with 2026. It's a really important and much needed investment in Austin's mobility system that we have here," Greg Canally, CEO of Austin Transit Partnership, said.

At a board meeting Wednesday, ATP approved the $60 million design contract. They want to get a construction schedule set by the end of the year. The contractor will start pre-construction and work on the final design.

"The public is going to see here in the upcoming months, folks out in the field, doing some testing, looking at some of the utilities, so we can get boots on the ground and get this project fully under construction in 2027," Canally said.

The light rail will run on its own track on the street. The current plan runs from 38th Street, forks off at the river, and one side goes to Oltorf and the other goes towards Hwy 71. It will have 15 stations along the nearly 10-mile path and have electric trains running every 5-10 minutes throughout most of the day. The current plan doesn't go to the airport, but it could be extended there in the future.

ATP says with the airport going through an expansion as well, they'll keep an eye on how they can integrate the light rail there.

"We're going to keep that coordination doing so that we can be ready if we're able to find some additional funds or be able to take those costs and use them within our existing budget, but it's a high priority for us to keep looking at that," Canally said.

The light rail project is half funded by Austin and half by the federal government.

"In January, this administration approved the key step in the federal funding process. It is a process. It's a series of steps to get hopefully in the range of $4 billion coming back here to Central Texas," Canally said.

There were also two lawsuits about the project that have been consolidated, but both are still working through court.

One was brought by a group that said the project has been scaled back so much it doesn't reflect what voters approved. The other was filed by ATP and seeks the court's approval to issue bonds.

ATP says the light rail project is still moving forward.

"What's important is that hasn't stopped our work," Canally said.