$1.3 million in narcotics seized at Laredo Port of Entry

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The Brief U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized $1.3 million in narcotics during two stops at the Laredo Port of Entry last week. Officers stopped a tractor-trailer at the World Trade Bridge on March 31 and discovered 112 pounds of methamphetamine. A stop at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge resulted in the discovery of 25 pounds of cocaine.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized more than $1 million in narcotics during two separate stops at the Laredo Port of Entry.

What we know:

The seizures happened a day apart, with the first happening on March 31 at the World Trade Bridge when a 64-year-old Mexican citizen driving a tractor trailer hauling leather bags was stopped for extra inspections.

Officers said during the inspection they located 112 pounds of methamphetamine inside the trailer. The narcotics are estimated to have a street value of $1.034 million.

The second stop occurred on April 1. A 25-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, both U.S. citizens, were crossing the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge when they were selected for extra inspections.

Officers said they discovered 25.37 pounds of cocaine, worth around $338,808, inside the 2015 Chrysler 200 the duo was driving.

What they're saying:

"These two back-to-back seizures of hard narcotics demonstrate the unwavering resolve of our officers to keep dangerous drugs out of our communities," said Port Director Alberto Flores. "Their professionalism and attention to detail are vital to our mission, and this accomplishment highlights the outstanding work being done every day at Laredo Port of Entry."

What we don't know:

CBP said all three people were arrested, and both vehicles were seized along with the drugs. The names of those arrested were not released.