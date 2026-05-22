Memorial Day lake safety: Law enforcement increasing lake patrols

The Brief Texas law enforcement increasing patrols on land, lake for holiday weekend Data shows Travis County ranked first in 2025 for water incidents in the state, tied fourth for water-related fatalities Enforcement initiatives are also underway ahead of the FIFA World Cup



As we head into Memorial Day weekend, Texas game wardens and other law enforcement agencies say they are increasing patrols on land and lake.

Boating safety patrols started early Friday morning on Lake Travis. The popular waterway, and others in the Austin metro, are hot spots for trouble.

By the numbers:

Last year, Travis County ranked first for the number of water incidents in Texas and tied for fourth in water-related fatalities.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife provided the following data for 2025:

Statewide:

Total Water Fatalities: 108 (this includes open water drownings)

Open Water Drownings: 58 (meaning they were not associated with any sort of boating activity)

BWIs: 223 (69 in May)

89% of alcohol-related incidents involved injury or death

178 incidents (up 2.9%)

50 fatal incidents (up 108.3%)

84% fatal incidents with no life jacket

77 serious injury incidents (up 25.2%)

227 vessel incidents

Lake Austin:

9 incidents

4 injuries because of incidents

1 fatality because of an incident

Lake Travis:

8 incidents

6 injuries because of incidents

1 fatality because of an incident

Twenty-two percent of incidents on Austin area lakes were alcohol-related, the data shows.

TPWD officials noted that most fatalities last year happened in June and on weekends.

Texas Game Warden Jacob Henderson wants to address those stats by getting boaters to start thinking now about safety.

"What gets you tied up out here is complacency. Again, our biggest message is to have a plan," said Henderson.

Local perspective:

For regular boaters, like James Verch, a key part of any safety plan involves avoiding a specific water hazard: bad boaters.

"Honestly, it's all the guys that are standing up, driving their boats with drinks in their hands. They have no idea what they're doing. Just sit down, be observant, act cool, and stay away from people that are skiing," said Verch.

As for managing a crowded lake, Verch said he plans to do most of his boating early each day.

"Then I'm parking the boat, maybe grab a couple beers, hang out with some friends, and float and relax and make sure there's a responsible guy bringing us back home to shore," said Verch.

Water safety enforcement ahead of FIFA World Cup

Dig deeper:

This statewide water safety enforcement initiative is certainly not limited to Lake Travis or the Memorial Day weekend.

A lot of out-of-state visitors for the World Cup are expected to split time cheering the action on the pitch with navigating that waves on Texas waterways. That’s why boat rental businesses are also being checked.

"And they're supposed to instruct you on how to operate the vessel and any rules for that specific water body you're on. And so, if they don't do that for you, that's your sign to walk away," said Maggie Berger with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

In Texas, boat rental companies are classified as liveries, which requires them to carry liability insurance from a company licensed to operate in Texas.

Before releasing rented vessels, the business must also:

Provide instruction on regulations and required safety equipment set forth in the Texas Water Safety Act

Provide all required safety equipment

Provide instruction on how to operate the vessel

Provide information on specific boating regulations for the waterbody and/or area where the vessel will be operated

Have each operator sign an acknowledgment form indicating the operator received the required instruction

If a boating customer on a rented vessel is found to be in violation, enforcement officers may end the voyage until the violation is corrected, including examples like not having enough life jackets or not having a functioning fire extinguisher.

The boat may not return to open water until the violation is remedied. Failing to follow the rules for Texas waterways could result in a quick trip back to the dock.