1 adult, 1 child killed in North Austin rollover crash
AUSTIN, Texas - One adult and one child have been killed in a North Austin rollover crash. The crash happened at around 10:30 a.m. near Scofield Ridge Parkway and the North MoPac Expressway Service Road southbound.
Austin-Travis County EMS says CPR was performed on both the adult and the child, but it was unsuccessful and both were pronounced dead at the scene. A third patient was treated on scene.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Officials say to continue to expect delays and closures in the area.
Advertisement
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter