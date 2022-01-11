1 adult, 1 child killed in North Austin rollover crash

One adult and one child have been killed in a North Austin rollover crash. The crash happened at around 10:30 a.m. near Scofield Ridge Parkway and the North MoPac Expressway Service Road southbound.

Austin-Travis County EMS says CPR was performed on both the adult and the child, but it was unsuccessful and both were pronounced dead at the scene. A third patient was treated on scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Officials say to continue to expect delays and closures in the area.

