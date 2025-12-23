Texas may be holding money for you. Here's how to claim it

article

The Brief Texas tracks unclaimed money and property that may be owed to residents statewide. Assets can include forgotten bank accounts, uncashed checks, insurance funds, or gift cards. Texans can search and claim what’s theirs for free through a state website.



Texas keeps track of the unclaimed property and money owed to residents, and laying claim to yours is easy.

Here's how you can get what's rightfully yours.

Texas unclaimed property

Unclaimed property can be any financial asset or safe deposit box contents that have been abandoned by the property owner for one or more years.

The Texas comptroller's website lists the following examples of what property might be unclaimed:

Abandoned bank accounts

Uncashed checks

Overpayments

Payroll and vendor checks

Unredeemed gift cards

Insurance proceeds

Dividends

Mineral interests

Businesses and government entities that do business with Texas residents, called "holders," are required to submit annual reports to the comptroller each year. The state uses these reports to track what property is sitting unclaimed.

How to claim

Business and individuals can search for their unclaimed property at ClaimItTexas.gov.

Just search your name, the name of your business, or even your family members, and see all the property and money that's due.

You can filter the results further by adding more information like your city of residence.

Once you find property available for you to claim, the site will give you simple instructions on how to file your claim.

Once you've filed, you can keep track of your claim's progress at the same link as above.