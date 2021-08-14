1 dead, 2 injured after crash at Circuit of the Americas
article
AUSTIN, Texas - One person was killed and two others were hurt in an overnight crash at the Circuit of the Americas.
Austin-Travis County EMS says a pickup truck crashed into the entry gate of the venue. One of the people in that truck was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second person was taken to St David's with critical life-threatening injuries and another was evaluated for minor injuries.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Advertisement