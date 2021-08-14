Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, 2 injured after crash at Circuit of the Americas

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Austin
FOX 7 Austin
Austin-Travis County EMS says a pickup truck crashed into the entry gate of the venue.

AUSTIN, Texas - One person was killed and two others were hurt in an overnight crash at the Circuit of the Americas.

Austin-Travis County EMS says a pickup truck crashed into the entry gate of the venue. One of the people in that truck was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A second person was taken to St David's with critical life-threatening injuries and another was evaluated for minor injuries. 

