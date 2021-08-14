1 dead, 2 injured after crash at Circuit of the Americas

article

One person was killed and two others were hurt in an overnight crash at the Circuit of the Americas.

Austin-Travis County EMS says a pickup truck crashed into the entry gate of the venue. One of the people in that truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person was taken to St David's with critical life-threatening injuries and another was evaluated for minor injuries.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

