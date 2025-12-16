Texas doctors warn against using ChatGPT as a self-diagnostic tool

Texas physicians say a rising number of patients are turning to ChatGPT for healthcare advice, and depending on how they're using it, the technology can either help or hinder their care.

What they're saying:

"We've seen an increase in the number of people that are using, you know, any of the AI services for health advice, which is, I think, better than old school google my symptoms… but I'd still think probably not the best choice," said Dr. Joshua Houser, the director of Emergency Medicine at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Medical Center.

Houser says the two most common ways that he sees patients use technology are as a primary health information source to determine whether they should seek treatment and as a wellness tool to optimize individual health.

But he says when used as a diagnostic tool, artificial intelligence can do more harm than good by ramping up health anxiety, causing patients to fixate on conditions they don't have or request tests that don't exist, and leaving it up to doctors to talk them off the ledge.

"They can come up with some very rare diagnoses, and that can then put a lot of fear and anxiety into people, instead of coming down to, well, what you really had was the flu," said Houser.

On the flip side, AI like ChatGPT may also prevent people from seeking care from a doctor when they need it, or even suggest treatments that are unproven or not backed by science.

"The last thing we want is someone to have a bad outcome because they listen to ChatGPT," said Houser.

As AI use increases in frequency, Houser does believe it has a place in healthcare. Right now, he says he is a big fan of using technology for patient education, after they've been diagnosed by a healthcare provider, to learn more about a condition.

He says AI can also play a beneficial role in helping patients identify the most appropriate healthcare setting for the symptoms they're experiencing, whether that's primary care, urgent care, the emergency room or even a telehealth visit.

While Houser says when used properly, AI like ChatGPT can be used as a resource, he says it should not replace a primary care provider.