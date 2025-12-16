Austin approves $150K filming incentive for Apple TV series 'Brothers'

The Brief The City of Austin approved a $150,000 incentive award for the upcoming Apple TV series 'Brothers' The show will star Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson



Seeing Austin on the big screen is about to be one click closer on the remote after the Austin City Council approved an award incentive of $150,000.

The funds will help get an upcoming Apple TV show rolling. Matthew McConaughey will appear alongside Woody Harrelson for the 10-episode series, Brothers, which is set to film in Austin.

According to the city, the comedy is the first entertainment project to move forward under its revised guidelines, marking a milestone for the Creative Content Incentive Program (CCIP), which aims to attract television, film, animation, and gaming productions to Austin.

City council said the deal is structured to ensure that funding supports Austin-based creative professionals, small businesses, and the local ecosystem.

"According to the incentive application, Brothers plans on spending more than $6.2 million on local wages and another $9 million on local goods and services. The project is anticipated to employ about 320 cast and crew members and work with local vendors, including minority-owned (MBE) and women-owned (WBE) businesses. The combined payroll and local spending are expected to generate nearly $160,000 in direct and related economic impact for the community," the release stated.