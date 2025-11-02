1 dead, 2 injured in downtown San Marcos shooting

article

The Brief One person was killed, and two others were wounded in a shooting late Saturday night near the popular San Marcos Square. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. near Kissing Alley in the city's entertainment district. Police are actively searching for two male suspects who may have left the scene in a silver or grey four-door Audi A3.



A shooting in the downtown area of San Marcos late Saturday night left one person dead and two others wounded, according to the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD).

Downtown San Marcos Shooting

What we know:

Police responded to multiple reports of gunshots around 10 p.m. on November 1, 2025, near Kissing Alley on the San Marcos Square, a popular entertainment district.

Three people were taken to area hospitals, where one was later pronounced dead. The condition of the two other victims was not immediately available.

SMPD is actively searching for two suspects, both described as black males. Authorities released descriptions and information about a possible getaway vehicle.

Downtown San Marcos Shooting (Source: San Marcos Police Department)

The first suspect is described as wearing a black hoodie with white letters, dark pants, and dark shoes. The second suspect is described as wearing a two-tone jacket (black over a lighter grey), dark pants, and a beanie.

Police believe the two suspects drove away from the downtown area in a four-door, silver or grey Audi A3.

After the shooting, police asked all bars on the square to close and urged the public to avoid the area.

What you can do:

The San Marcos Police Department is requesting that anyone with information, including pictures or videos related to the incident, contact them immediately at 512-753-2108.