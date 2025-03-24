1 dead after Northeast Austin apartment fire: AFD

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The Brief One person is dead after an apartment fire in NE Austin AFD said the fire happened in the 3400 block of Lynridge Drive on March 24 AFD also rescued a dog from the apartment unit



One person is dead after an apartment fire in Northeast Austin.

What we know:

According to the Austin Fire Department, on March 24, around 3:55 p.m., firefighters responded to an apartment fire in the 3400 block of Lynridge Drive. The caller reported seeing smoke coming from windows and the door of an apartment unit.

When firefighters arrived, they rescued one person and a dog from the apartment.

The person rescued later died, AFD said.

AFD investigators are on the scene working to determine the cause of the fire.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.