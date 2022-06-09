1 dead following domestic disturbance in Killeen, police say

Killeen police have identified the victim of a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, June 8.

KPD says officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 4500 block of Donegal Bay at approximately 4:56 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics arrived to the scene and advised KPD that the male has no signs of life.

Quentin Damichael Williams, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:41 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

KPD officers also located a female suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. She is still in the hospital and in stable condition, say police. Her identification has not yet been released.

Two unharmed juveniles under the age of 17 were also found in the residence. The relationship between the two juveniles and the two adults is not known.

Police say this investigation is still ongoing.