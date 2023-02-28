1 dead in rollover crash on Ed Bluestein

Austin police are investigating a deadly wreck in Northeast Austin.

On Saturday, Feb. 18 at 11:22 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 7200 block of Ed Bluestein Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found an SUV flipped upside-down. The person inside had been ejected and died at the scene.

If you have any information about the crash, you're asked to call APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

This was Austin's 13th fatal crash of 2023.