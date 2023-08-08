1 found dead in Southeast Austin; APD investigating

Austin police are investigating a homicide in Southeast Austin.

Police said it happened around 7 p.m. on August 8 in the area of Hoeke Lane and Lee Hill Drive near the airport.

When officers arrived, they found one person dead. Detectives are talking with a person of interest.

Police said the victim and the person of interest did know each other.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates