1 found dead in Southeast Austin; APD investigating
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a homicide in Southeast Austin.
Police said it happened around 7 p.m. on August 8 in the area of Hoeke Lane and Lee Hill Drive near the airport.
When officers arrived, they found one person dead. Detectives are talking with a person of interest.
Police said the victim and the person of interest did know each other.
No other information was released.
