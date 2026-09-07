1 found dead in Round Rock; suspect at large: WCSO

The Brief A victim was found dead in the park area of the 2400 block of Chandler Creek Blvd. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect The suspect is believed to be dangerous



The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Round Rock.

The backstory:

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 7, around 10:58 a.m., deputies responded to the 2400 block of Chandler Creek Blvd. in the park area regarding an injured person.

When deputies arrived, they found the person, who was later determined to be dead.

Dig deeper:

The sheriff's office has determined this to be a homicide investigation.

They are asking for help identifying a suspect. He was described as a black man with short dreadlocks and frosted tips.

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The man is believed to be dangerous, the sheriff's office said. If you see this man, do not approach him.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, or has any information, call 911 immediately.

Locals speak out

Local perspective:

"I’m not sure how to wrap my mind around it, it’s still very fresh," says Andrew Anderson, who lives two blocks away from where the homicide was reported.

With the suspect still on the loose, he told FOX 7 he's now staying extra vigilant.

"It puts you a little more on edge than you'd normally be. I've been doing perimeter checks myself and kind of staying up with the neighbors and all the text messages and that sort of thing."

According to Anderson, Chandler Creek Park can be a popular spot for families, who often bring their children to the nearby pool, play sets, and basketball courts.

"You could possibly see, on a normal day, 30 kids rolling through here with their parents every hour or so," he said.

The investigation also unfolded just about 100 yards away from the front doors of Double File Trail Elementary School. While empty for the Labor Day Holiday, one parent, who wished to remain anonymous, says she now has more questions than answers.

"I feel concerned for the students that have to return to school. I'm concerned for the families that live in the area. Is it safe for the people who work in this area to go back to work?"

Her own daughter even expressed her hope of returning to class on Tuesday.

"We play on this blue playground exactly every single day, and then the park is right behind us. I don't want to do this. I don't."