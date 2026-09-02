Man arrested for aggravated robbery at North Austin H-E-B
AUSTIN, Texas - A man is in custody after an aggravated robbery at an H-E-B in North Austin.
Robbery at Austin H-E-B
The backstory:
Police said on Sept. 2, around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to an aggravated robbery at 9414 N Lamar Blvd.
When officers arrived, they found a man with serious injuries near the H-E-B. The man was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.
Officers also found and detained the suspect. He was identified as Braden Richardson.
Richardson was taken into custody and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department