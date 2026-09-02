Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested for aggravated robbery at North Austin H-E-B

By
FOX 7 Austin
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 2, 2026 2:56 PM CDT
Published September 2, 2026 2:56 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A man was injured after a robbery in North Austin
    • APD said the incident happened at the H-E-B at 9414 N Lamar Blvd.
    • A suspect was arrested and charged

AUSTIN, Texas - A man is in custody after an aggravated robbery at an H-E-B in North Austin.

Robbery at Austin H-E-B

The backstory:

Police said on Sept. 2, around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to an aggravated robbery at 9414 N Lamar Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found a man with serious injuries near the H-E-B. The man was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

Officers also found and detained the suspect. He was identified as Braden Richardson.

Richardson was taken into custody and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyNorth Austin