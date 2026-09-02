Man arrested for aggravated robbery at North Austin H-E-B

The Brief A man was injured after a robbery in North Austin APD said the incident happened at the H-E-B at 9414 N Lamar Blvd. A suspect was arrested and charged



A man is in custody after an aggravated robbery at an H-E-B in North Austin.

Robbery at Austin H-E-B

The backstory:

Police said on Sept. 2, around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to an aggravated robbery at 9414 N Lamar Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found a man with serious injuries near the H-E-B. The man was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

Officers also found and detained the suspect. He was identified as Braden Richardson.

Richardson was taken into custody and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.