Woman arrested following investigation into mail theft, ID theft and fraud in Austin

article

The Brief An investigation led to the seizure of thousands of pieces of stolen mail, hundreds of suspected stolen bank cards, stolen postal keys, and more A woman was arrested on several charges, with more anticipated, police said Police are encouraging the community to take precautions to reduce the risk of being a victim of mail theft and to help protect your personal information



A woman was arrested following an investigation into suspected mail theft, identity theft, and fraud in the Austin area.

Austin police said the arrest led to the seizure of thousands of pieces of stolen mail, hundreds of suspected stolen bank cards, stolen postal keys, and other evidence.

Investigation into mail theft, ID theft and fraud

The backstory:

On August 25, a warrant was issued for 42-year-old Elizabeth Rozo in connection with an APD investigation into credit card or bank card abuse.

Officers found Rozo's car at an apartment complex in the area of Tech Ridge Blvd. Later, officers conducted a traffic stop.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Credit: Austin Police Department

During the search of her car, officers found about 400 suspected stolen bank cards, nearly 300 gift cards, two fake "arrow keys" and other evidence. Arrow keys are commonly used to access large, cluster-style mailboxes.

During a search of Rozo's apartment, officers found more evidence believed to be associated with mail theft, identity theft and fraud.

Dig deeper:

During the investigation, officers seized the following:

Approximately 400 suspected stolen bank cards

Nearly 300 gift cards believed to have been purchased using stolen bank cards

Two counterfeit Arrow Keys

17 stolen postal keys

Two ounces of suspected methamphetamine

Approximately two dozen stolen or fraudulently created identification documents

Hundreds of stolen checks

Thousands of pieces of stolen mail

Rozo was arrested and booked on the outstanding warrant for credit card or bank card abuse, unlawful conduct involving a mail receptacle or lock, and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance — methamphetamine.

Police said more charges are anticipated.

Tips to reduce the risk of being a victim

What you can do:

Police are encouraging the community to take precautions to reduce the risk of being a victim of mail theft and to help protect your personal information.

Monitor Your Credit and Financial Accounts – regularly review your accounts, monitor your credit report, and report suspicious transactions immediately

Protect Your Mail – retrieve your mail as soon as possible after it’s delivered, consider switching to electronic statements, and place your mail on hold if you’ll be away

Protect Your Checks and Bank Cards – Write checks using permanent black ink and fill in all blank spaces, use secure electronic payment methods, and review cleared checks for alterations

Police said to be aware of signs that mail theft may have happened:

Your mailbox is empty when you're expecting important mail.

Community mailboxes or mailrooms appear damaged, forced open, or left unsecured.

You notice unfamiliar people lingering around mailboxes or attempting to access shared mailrooms.

You receive alerts about fraudulent purchases, new accounts, or unusual activity on your credit report.

Police said if you see suspicious behavior around mailboxes or mailrooms, report it immediately.