1 in 4 Texans testing positive for COVID-19, according to new data

New data released on Wednesday by the Texas Department of State Health Services has revealed that one in four Texans have tested positive for coronavirus.



According to the latest data, the state has broken a pandemic record for the past several days and cases are climbing close to the peak of the surge in September.

Within the city of Houston, the Houston Health Department said the latest 14-day average for COVID-19 positivity is 17.3%, which is triple the average of 4.8% from two weeks prior.



Officials are urging residents to get tested or vaccinated in the fight against COVID-19.



However, Harris Health System is asking the public seeking COVID tests to avoid emergency rooms.



For COVID-19 testing sites, click here.

