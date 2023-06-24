1 injured after falling 15 feet at Pace Bend Park: ATCEMS

A person is injured after falling approximately 15 feet at Pace Bend Park in western Travis County, according to ATCEMS.

Medics declared the patient a trauma alert, and a boat from the Padernales Fire Department transported the patient to "the flats" where a helicopter with STAR Flight Travis County had landed to transport the patient.

The adult trauma alert patient was transported to Dell Seton with potentially serious injuries. All responding units are clearing the scene.