1 injured in collision involving 18-wheeler on US 183, ATCEMS says

At least one person has been injured in a crash on US 183.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays in the area.

According to ATCEMS, first responders were dispatched to the 12000 block of southbound US 183 around 9:30 a.m. for reports of a collision involving a vehicle and an 18-wheeler. The collision reportedly happened near Margo Drive in southeast Austin.

One person was extracted from a vehicle and brought to St. David's South Austin Medical Center, according to ATCEMS. Travis County Starflight had been called to assist, but the call was canceled.

The person was transported by ground.

It is unclear at this time how serious the injuries are.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

