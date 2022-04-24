1 killed, 1 transported following crash in Southeast Travis County

One person has died and one was transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Travis County Sunday morning.

ATCEMS and Austin Fire crews responded to the crash just before 6:30 a.m. April 24 around the 3500 block of N FM 973 where one person was pinned in their vehicle.

AFD crews extricated the person, who was declared a Trauma Alert and transported by EMS to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. The second person involved was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving measures.

The road was closed due to the accident and drivers were told to expect extended traffic delays and to avoid the area if possible.