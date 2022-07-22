1 killed in single-vehicle crash in east Austin

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on July 18.

Austin police said around 2:26 a.m., officers found a vehicle on Decker Lane driving recklessly at a high speed.

The vehicle was then involved in a single-vehicle crash near FM 969 and Decker Ln. The occupants were taken to the hospital by EMS, where one person died.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app.



This crash is being investigated as Austin’s 59th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 60 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 63 fatal crashes resulting in 68 fatalities.