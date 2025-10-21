1 killed in North Austin car crash: ATCEMS

article

The Brief One person is dead after a "serious" car crash ATCEMS said the crash happened on Oct. 21 in the 500 block of W Parmer Lane



One person is dead after a "serious" car crash in North Austin.

What we know:

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, on Oct. 21, around 9:18 p.m., first responders responded to the 500 block of W Parmer Lane for a "serious" car crash.

One person was killed.

Austin police said Parmer Lane between I-35 and Cedar Lake Dr. is shut down in both directions due to the deadly crash.

Drivers are being advised to find another route.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates