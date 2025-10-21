1 killed in North Austin car crash: ATCEMS
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead after a "serious" car crash in North Austin.
What we know:
According to Austin-Travis County EMS, on Oct. 21, around 9:18 p.m., first responders responded to the 500 block of W Parmer Lane for a "serious" car crash.
One person was killed.
Austin police said Parmer Lane between I-35 and Cedar Lake Dr. is shut down in both directions due to the deadly crash.
Drivers are being advised to find another route.
The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department and Austin-Travis County EMS