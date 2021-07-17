1 man found dead in Downtown Austin alleyway, no suspect in custody

article

Police say a man was shot and killed in a Downtown Austin alley early Saturday morning.

The Austin Police Department says the call came in just a little before 3 this morning about some sort of violent incident on the 600 block of Neches Street. Several people reported hearing gunshots.

When officers got there they found a man in the alleyway between Neches and Red River with trauma to his chest. Police say paramedics tried to help him on scene before he was taken to the hospital where he died.

Right now police say no one is in custody and they don't have any information on a suspect.

They do believe it was an isolated incident, possibly the result of a fight in the alley according to witnesses.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 7 Austin Daily Newsletter | FOX 7 Austin on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter