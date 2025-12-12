Helicopter hit by bullet in Bastrop County; FBI and sheriff's office investigating

The Brief A helicopter in Bastrop County was hit by a bullet on Nov. 10 The helicopter was contracted by BlueBonnet Electric Cooperative The FBI and the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office are now looking for the person responsible



The FBI and the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation after a helicopter was hit by a bullet.

The helicopter was contracted by BlueBonnet Electric Cooperative, and there were two people on board.

What we know:

According to the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office, on Nov. 10, a helicopter was struck by a bullet.

The helicopter, contracted by BlueBonnet Electric Cooperative, was gathering data around Red Rock and Rosanky, near FM 812, FM 535 and FM 20.

Evidence revealed the helicopter was struck from below by a high-powered gun. It was also suggested that the shot was fired directly at the helicopter.

The BCSO and the FBI are now investigating the incident. They are asking for help finding the person responsible for firing at the helicopter.

There were two people inside the helicopter when it was hit by the bullet.

What you can do:

If anyone has any information on the incident, you can send in a tip using the following: