1 person detained after large NE Austin fire at abandoned apartment complex

One person was detained by police after a large fire at an apartment complex in Northeast Austin.

The Austin Fire Department said on Friday, Feb. 28, around 8 p.m., a two-alarm fire was reported at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Wheelis Lane.

Around 70 firefighters responded to the scene.

AFD said the fire started at the back of the abandoned building and quickly spread through the roof. Some of the walls even collapsed.

Neighbors said there have been issues with squatters and crime in the area.

One firefighter was injured and is being evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.

One person was detained by Austin police.

Crews were able to get the fire under control shortly after.