1 person detained in Georgetown road rage shooting

What we know:

Georgetown police said on Thursday, April 24, officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Woodstone Drive.

GPD said the shooting involved a road rage dispute between two people. One of the people involved shot at the other person.

The victim was not injured in the shooting and the shooter was later detained by police.

Tippit Middle School was placed on a secure hold due to how close the shooting was to the school. Police said this was not an "active shooter" event.