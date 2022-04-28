1 person killed in multiple vehicle collision in North Austin

The Austin Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle collision in North Austin at the intersection of Metric Blvd. and Cedar Bend Drive.

The driver of a Kia Rio was traveling north on Metric and attempted to turn west onto Cedar Bend Drive. The driver failed to yield right of way when turning left, and was hit by a GMC Acadia, says APD.

The Kia then collided with a Volkswagen. The female driver of the Kia was transported to a hospital where she later died from her injuries on April 24, according to APD.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.