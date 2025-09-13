10 charged after FCIC uncovers card skimming operation across Texas

The Brief Ten men have been criminally charged in a statewide credit card and gas pump skimming operation. The criminal network used "deep skimmers" to steal card and PIN data, and also supplied devices and training to others. The investigation is ongoing, and several suspects remain at large.



A credit card and gas pump skimming operation spanning across the state has been uncovered by the Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center.

The FCIC has criminally charged ten men for their roles in a skimming operation targeting fuel pumps in Texas, including Austin and Pflugerville.

Texas card skimming scheme

The charges filed include Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, a first-degree felony, and Unlawful Interception of Electronic Communications (skimmer), a second-degree felony.

The FCIC has been investigating the operation since 2023. Members of the criminal network not only carried out skimming operations for their own personal gain but also supplied devices and training to spread their methods to other states.

The following agencies participated in the investigation with the FCIC:

Midland Police Department, Odessa Police Department, Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Comptroller Investigator from the Midland/Odessa area, New Braunfels Police Department, Austin Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety (Austin), Pflugerville Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and S. Customs and Border Protection

The most common device used in this operation was a deep skimmer device. It can be installed in a card reader in a matter of seconds and captures data from the card’s magnetic strip.

A pinhole camera or overlay device is then placed over the PIN pad itself to capture the victim’s PIN information. This method led to one suspect gaining more than $400,000 in a single year in illegal transactions.

‘This is almost always organized crime’

What they're saying:

"Very rarely is this in a single individual. This is almost always organized crime," said Captain Jefff Roberts of the FCIC.

One of the most common tactics used by these suspects is fuel theft, where stolen card information is used to purchase fuel which is then sold on the black market.

"A lot of these suspects aren't just skimming your card at the pump, they're then turning around and they're using that same data to then go use your card that they just stole when you inserted that at a gas pump and steal fuel," said Roberts.

Skimmers are usually undetectable to the naked eye and Roberts says one of the only surefire ways to prevent being a victim is by staying on top of your bank activity.

What you can do:

Make sure to be aware of any suspicious charges, especially fuel purchases.

You can also set up activity notifications from your bank let you know when you card has been used for a purchase. It's also vital you report fraud as soon as possible before any real damage can be done to your account.

What's next:

The skimming investigation is still active and several suspects still remain at large.