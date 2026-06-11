102,000 Texas students got school vouchers in program’s first year

The Brief According to the state comptroller, 102,000 Texas students were awarded school vouchers during the new program’s first year. Families who got vouchers now have decisions to make about the 2026-27 school year by a July 15 deadline. About 2,000 students who were previously awarded vouchers later opted out, according to the comptroller.



The first year of the Texas school-choice program saw 102,000 students awarded vouchers for the upcoming school year.

What we know:

According to the Texas Comptroller, about 4,100 students who had been put on a waiting list were awarded vouchers this week. About 2,000 students who were previously awarded vouchers later opted out.

What they're saying:

"Our history-making progress bringing school choice to Texas continues," said acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock said. "Our office is working diligently to ensure that as many families as possible are able to join this program in its first year as we manage the longest school choice waitlist in the country."

(FOX 7 Austin)

By the numbers:

Nearly 11,000 vouchers were awarded to Pre-K students, according to comptroller data. The second-largest group of students to receive vouchers were in the Fourth Grade at 8,647.

According to the data, the vouchers were about evenly split between male and female students.

White students made up 38% of those who were awarded vouchers, according to the data. Hispanic students made up 27% of the award, followed by Black students at 16% and multi-racial students at 12%. Asian/Pacific Islander students made up 6%.

Students who want to attend private school made up about 68% of the approved applications, according to the data, while homeschoolers made up about 32%.

What's next:

Families who received vouchers must now confirm their enrollment in a participating private school, select homeschool or opt out of the program by July 15.