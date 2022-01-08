106-year-old Philadelphia woman credits longevity to faith, Big Macs

It's not every day that someone celebrates their 106th birthday.

Dorothy Nedd, a South Philadelphia resident, turned 106-year-old on Friday.

"I feel fine," Dorothy told FOX 29's Marcus Espinoza after being asked how she was feeling on this most special of days.

The great-grandmother of 9 and great-great-grandmother of 1 also says she was looking her best on her birthday.

She credited her faith and her love for McDonald's Big Mac for her longevity.

"Grandma always used to take me to church," Zulema Nedd said in remembrance. "And then after church, we would sometimes go to the McDonald's and my grandma got a Big Mac. She was getting Big Mac's for a long time."

As wonderful as life has been for Dorothy Nedd, the pandemic has been difficult. She misses spending time with her large family.

When asked what she would like for her birthday, Dorothy answered "sweet living."

Sweet living is something we can all live with and want.

Her community will be celebrating her birthday with her on Saturday through a socially-distanced parade of cars.

