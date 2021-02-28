11-year-old injured in hit-and-run crash in Killeen

An 11-year-old boy is in the hospital Sunday evening after he was struck by a pickup truck in Killeen.

The Killeen Police Department says officers were dispatched just after 2:30 p.m. Feb. 28 to a 9-1-1 call about a crash involving a single vehicle and an 11-year-old pedestrian in the area of N. College Street and W. Green Avenue.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the boy was skateboarding southbound on Root Avenue when a low-profile black pickup truck with red rims that was traveling west on W. Church Avenue failed to yield right of way and hit the boy. KPD says the truck drove off, turning left northbound onto Root Avenue and then west onto W. Green Avenue, and left the scene.

The boy was transported to McLane's Children's Hospital in Temple with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Traffic Unit are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this crash, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.