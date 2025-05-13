12-and-13-year-old arrested for capital murder in connection to deadly Del Valle shooting

The Brief APD arrested a 12-and-13-year-old in connection to a deadly Del Valle shooting On May 3, a man was shot, hit by a vehicle, and killed while trying to get his family's car back from burglars This case is being investigated as Austin’s 23rd homicide of the year



Austin police have arrested a 12-and 13-year-old in connection to a deadly shooting in Del Valle.

On May 3, a man was shot, hit by a vehicle, and killed while trying to get his family's car back from burglars.

Both suspects were charged with capital murder by terroristic threat.

What happened in Del Valle?

The backstory:

Police said on May 3, around 3:21 a.m., Travis County deputies received a call from a family reporting their vehicle had been stolen from their driveway in the Sun Chase Neighborhood, in southeast Travis County.

At the exact same time, APD received a call that a person had been hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Ross Road and Thome Valley Drive, near Del Valle Elementary School.

An investigation revealed Anthony Salas, 20, was shot, hit with a vehicle, and killed as he tried to get his family's stolen vehicle back near the intersection.

This case is being investigated as Austin’s 23rd homicide of the year.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.