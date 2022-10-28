12-foot stolen Halloween skeleton replaced by creator in Northwest Austin

You probably remember the story about giant skeleton that was stolen in broad daylight from a yard in Northwest Austin.

Shortly after video of the theft went viral, FOX 7 was told the creator of the popular Halloween decoration heard about what happened and shipped a replacement.

The new skeleton arrived on October 28, just in time for the Halloween weekend.

"Thank you, Home Depot. Thank you to Lance Keller, the creator of the 12-foot giant skeleton, who generously donated this awesome decoration, so we can surprise her today," said one of the neighbors, Grazia Ruskin, president of the Oak Shadows Condominiums Board.

"Guys, if you don't have faith in humanity, I say let it be reinvigorated now because the world is still so full of so many good people who care about one another," Ruskin said.

Neighbors have provided tracking devices and other security measures to make sure this skeleton isn't stolen, too.