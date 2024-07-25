Georgetown boy returns home after near death experience during NYC birthday trip

The Stippick family's world came to a sudden halt when 10-year-old Riker collapsed in pain while visiting NYC for his birthday this February.

"We went from the day he got the injury, you know, four days later, ‘Hey, he may not make it.’" said David Stippik, Riker’s dad. "'You need to have family come to see him.'"

Doctors diagnosed Riker with an arteriovenous malformation, also known as an abnormal connection of arteries and veins.

"It’s in his brain, and it’s just arteries and veins that are mixed together in a way that they shouldn’t be, and so there was a rupture inside of that," said David.

Riker spent about 45 days in NYC hospitals before coming to Dell Children’s, off Mueller in Austin.

Altogether, he spent about 140 days total in hospital rooms.

But in late June, Riker finally went home.

"It was definitely a joy-filled moment with, you know, also experiencing some of the grief for what could have been and what did happen and the challenges that he has facing and he continues to face," said David.

As Riker left the hospital, he got a bubble parade. He loved every second of it, even blowing kisses back.

"People just blow bubbles for you," said Riker. "There’s like bubble machines that just shoot bubbles into the air."

Riker is back home in Georgetown now and attends outpatient therapy.

"Being home has been fantastic," said David. "The adjustment has had its challenges."

Since his release, Riker’s learned to walk again on his own, visited the movies, and had some fun at the waterpark. He’s appreciating the more simple things in life and living the dream of many kids: having his very own TV.

"Laying down in my new room with the TV in it," said Riker.

Make no mistake, he's also getting a kick out of his newfound fame.

"I felt also happy that I was going to be on TV," said Riker.

Thousands of people donated to his family's GoFundMe, raising more than $188,000 to pay for Riker's care. Two of his classmates also made friendship bracelets in his honor. They set out to raise $100 for him, but came home with $1,100.

"We’ll never be able to thank people enough or adequately," said David. "This was a huge out-of-nowhere experience for our family."

Several months later, Riker pretty much only remembers seeing his favorite musical in New York.

"Probably going to see Hamilton," said Riker. "But other than that I don't really remember anything else about my New York trip."

But what he will remember after all this, is just how much he was cared for.

"Just once again, thank you guys for following my story," said Riker.

Riker is receiving radiation treatment to hopefully prevent another rupture from happening in the future.