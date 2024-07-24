2 murders happen within a week at same Southeast Austin apartment complex

Austin Police are investigating the second homicide at the same Southeast Austin apartment complex in less than a week.

Police rushed to a disturbance call around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, at the Array Apartment complex on Burton Drive between Oltorf Street and Woodland Avenue.

"I didn't hear any gunshots or anything," said Kelly Anderson, a resident at the complex. "I heard from my roommate that he saw some guy lying in the street."

Police found a man injured in the parking lot and tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear how he was killed.

"The deceased individual is being described as a Hispanic male in his 20s," said Cpl. Jose Mendez of the Austin Police Department.

Police spent hours canvassing the scene and interviewing witnesses, and were able to detain everyone involved in the disturbance, though there's no word on any charges yet.

"I can't clarify who's a suspect, who's a victim or whatnot, but the individuals that are involved are detained right now and cooperating with the investigation," said Mendez.

This murder happened just hours after police identified the victim in another homicide that happened at the same complex less than a week ago.

Jose Negra, 39, was found shot and killed inside one of the Array apartments early last Thursday, but so far there have been no arrests.

Police do not believe the two crimes are related, but at this point they're not sure.

"We're still trying to gather the facts and stuff to see if it is potentially connected," said Mendez.

Still, Mendez says crime is a major issue here.

"We are very aware of the activity that takes place in this apartment complex behind me. I don't know the specifics of the calls, but I know this is a very well known area to APD," said Mendez.

Residents like Kelly Anderson say now they're worried about getting caught in the crossfire.

"If there's a third, I'm probably going to be talking to the complex about breaking my lease," said Anderson.

In a statement to FOX 7, Cynthia McMillion, president of Emerge Living, which manages the Array Apartments, said:

"We've been actively working with the police department to safeguard our residents and property. It is unfortunate that two isolated incidents happened at the property. One was an alleged domestic dispute between people that knew each other. The second was an alleged incident that started off the property between two non-residents and ended up on the property by chance. We extend our heartfelt wishes to their families and we will continue to cooperate with the police."

If you have any information on either homicide, you're urged to call the Austin Police Homicide Tip Line at (512) 974-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at (512-472-8477.