12-year-old shoots intruder, killing him during armed robbery at N.C. apartment, police say

Police said a 12-year-old shot and killed an intruder during an armed robbery at an apartment in North Carolina early Saturday morning.

Police said they were called just after 12:30 a.m. Feb. 13 to the apartment in Goldsboro, which is about 200 miles east of Charlotte, after a shooting was reported. When police got to the apartment, they found a 73-year-old woman had been shot.

Police then found a second person a few blocks away who had also been shot. Both were taken to the hospital and police determined both were shot during a robbery at the apartment.

Two people wearing masks forced their way into the home, demanded money and then shot the woman. That’s when a 12-year-old in the apartment pulled out a gun and shot at the intruders in self-defense, police said.

Police said the two intruders then ran off, though one had been hit.

The suspect who was shot died later at the hospital. Police said he was 19 years old.

Police didn’t give out any information about the second suspect.

The woman is still hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Police didn’t say how she and the 12-year-old were related.

Charges against the child aren’t expected.

This story was reported from Detroit.

