13-year-old charged with capital murder in deadly Del Valle shooting

The Brief Another teen was arrested and charged in connection to a murder in Del Valle back in May The 13-year-old was charged with capital murder Two other suspects were arrested back in May: a 12-and 13-year-old. Both are charged with capital murder as well



Another teen was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Del Valle back in May. The 13-year-old was charged with capital murder.

In May, two other suspects were arrested and charged with capital murder in the same case. Their ages were 12-and-13-years-old.

What we know:

According to the U.S. Marshals Office, a 13-year-old was arrested and charged with capital murder in connection to a deadly shooting on May 3.

Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force conducted a fugitive investigation where officers surrounded a home in the 1800 block of Post Road in San Marcos. The teen was arrested following a barricaded situation.

A .40-caliber pistol was also found in the home after a search warrant was conducted.

What happened in Del Valle?

The backstory:

Police said on May 3, around 3:21 a.m., Travis County deputies received a call from a family reporting their vehicle had been stolen from their driveway in the Sun Chase Neighborhood, in southeast Travis County.

At the exact same time, APD received a call that a person had been hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Ross Road and Thome Valley Drive, near Del Valle Elementary School.

An investigation revealed Anthony Salas, 20, was shot, hit with a vehicle, and killed as he tried to get his family's stolen vehicle back near the intersection.