13-year-old charged with capital murder in deadly Del Valle shooting

By
Published  June 9, 2025 7:50pm CDT
Del Valle
Teens charged in Del Valle murder: CrimeWatch

Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with capital murder by terroristic threat in the May 3 death of Anthony Salas in Del Valle. Salas had tried to get his family's stolen vehicle back when he shot, hit by a vehicle and killed. FOX 7 Austin's CrimeWatch reporter Meredith Aldis discusses the case with Rebecca Thomas.

The Brief

    • Another teen was arrested and charged in connection to a murder in Del Valle back in May
    • The 13-year-old was charged with capital murder
    • Two other suspects were arrested back in May: a 12-and 13-year-old. Both are charged with capital murder as well

AUSTIN, Texas - Another teen was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Del Valle back in May. The 13-year-old was charged with capital murder.

In May, two other suspects were arrested and charged with capital murder in the same case. Their ages were 12-and-13-years-old.

What we know:

According to the U.S. Marshals Office, a 13-year-old was arrested and charged with capital murder in connection to a deadly shooting on May 3.

Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force conducted a fugitive investigation where officers surrounded a home in the 1800 block of Post Road in San Marcos. The teen was arrested following a barricaded situation. 

A .40-caliber pistol was also found in the home after a search warrant was conducted. 

What happened in Del Valle?

Man shot, killed while getting stolen car back

A man was shot, hit by a vehicle, and killed while trying to get his family's car back from burglars in Del Valle, police said.

The backstory:

Police said on May 3, around 3:21 a.m., Travis County deputies received a call from a family reporting their vehicle had been stolen from their driveway in the Sun Chase Neighborhood, in southeast Travis County.

At the exact same time, APD received a call that a person had been hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Ross Road and Thome Valley Drive, near Del Valle Elementary School.

An investigation revealed Anthony Salas, 20, was shot, hit with a vehicle, and killed as he tried to get his family's stolen vehicle back near the intersection.

The Source: Information from the U.S. Marshals Office and previous FOX 7 Austin coverage

