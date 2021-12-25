14 displaced after fire at North Austin four-plex Christmas Eve

More than a dozen people were displaced on Christmas Eve after a fire at a four-plex in North Austin.

The Austin Fire Department (AFD) says investigators believe the fire at the four-plex on Fireside Drive, just south of Research Boulevard was intentionally set.

The fire started just before midnight in a vacant unit and firefighters were able to put out the flames and no one was hurt. However, 14 people living in the other three units were forced out of their homes; they are currently being helped by the Red Cross.

AFD says there is about $250,000 worth of damage to the building. No information has been released yet on a potential suspect in the fire.

