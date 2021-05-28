15-year-old charged with murder of pregnant woman

A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with the murder of a pregnant woman in downtown Austin last week.

The juvenile has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Kaylin Price and is currently being held at the Gardner Betts Juvenile Justice Center.

The Austin Police Department says just after midnight on May 20, Austin 911 received several calls about shots fired under the bridge at E. 7th Street and southbound I-35. Officers arrived on the scene and found blood and several cartridge cases near the area, but no victims or injured persons.

Shortly after, Austin 911 received a call regarding shooting victims located at West 18th Street and Colorado Street. Upon arrival, officers found two victims, one of them Price who was unresponsive and in the back seat of a dark sedan suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, says APD.

EMS attempted life-saving measures, but Price was pronounced deceased on the scene at 12:19 a.m. The second victim, a male who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, was transported to a local hospital.

Witnesses described a known 15 year old suspect that fired gunshots from the passenger side of a car and fled the scene after a disturbance had occurred. An investigation further revealed that the 15-year-old suspect had shot Price and the male victim.

The suspect met Price and her friends at E. 7th St. After the shooting occurred, friends of Price attempted to drive her to a local hospital. When they were unable to find the hospital, they stopped at W. 18th Street and Colorado St. and called 911.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and determined the cause of death as a gunshot wound and the manner of death as a homicide. The medical examiner also confirmed that the victim was approximately sixteen weeks pregnant.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous.