Police investigating after woman killed in downtown Austin shooting

A woman is dead and a man is seriously injured after a shooting in downtown Austin. The victims were found about a mile away in Central Austin. So far no arrests have been made.

Austin police were originally called to the intersection of East 7th Street and I-35 around midnight for a report of shots fired under the highway bridge, near the Austin Police Department’s main headquarters. Police later learned that some sort of disturbance had happened at that location. Officers arrived at that scene but did not find anyone there.

"We didn’t have information initially related to what was going on. It wasn’t until a little while later that we received information that a disturbance had occurred, but the details of that disturbance or who was involved or what exactly went on we don’t know. So whether they were known to each other or not, we’re not sure," said Officer Michael Bullock of the Austin Police Department.

Police were then called to the intersection of West 18th and Colorado Streets for a report that two victims from that initial shooting had been taken there. Two people—a man and a woman--were found with gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead at that scene. The man was taken to the hospital with injuries that are described as serious, but police tell FOX 7 he is stable and is expected to survive.

It is unclear exactly how the victims got from one scene to another, but there are two vehicles that were found along Colorado Street that were towed away as part of the police investigation.

"Whether they drove over here together or not is what we’re trying to look into as far as the details. Obviously as you can tell they both arrived here at this location, but if they came here together or not I’m not aware as to whether that was the case. So that’s what we’re trying to figure out and we’re checking surveillance cameras," said Bullock. "Obviously being at 7th and 35 there’s a whole lot of vehicles around there, especially at this time of night when the call came out. So the exact number of vehicles involved, we’re not entirely sure. But we don’t have anybody in custody at this point in time so we’re still looking for our suspect," said Bullock.

There were reports from Austin-Travis County EMS of a third person who was driven to the hospital in a car with unknown injuries, but APD is not confirming that.

At this point police do not have a description of a suspect, though police tell us they have been interviewing witness and do not believe there is a threat to the public.

If you were in the area or saw anything, you are urged to call the Austin Police Department at (512) 477-3588.