15-year-old shot at Timberview High School released from hospital

A teenager who was shot a few weeks ago at Timberview High School in Arlington is reportedly out of the hospital.

Zacchaeus Selby was one of three people wounded by the gunfire.

The 15-year-old had several surgeries after being shot.

A teacher and another student suffered less serious injuries and were released earlier.

Police charged 18-year-old Timothy Simpkins with the shootings.

He claims to have been bullied at the school by Selby.

