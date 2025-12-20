Texas cities face fines up to $125,000 as state begins policing public restroom access

article

The Brief Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton launched a public tip line for residents to report schools and government buildings not following the new bathroom law. Austin city leaders approved a plan to build gender-inclusive, single-use restrooms in municipal buildings to ensure access while complying with state mandates. Civil rights organizations expect to file legal challenges against the law as critics argue it encourages harassment and violates constitutional rights.



Just over two weeks after Texas Senate Bill 8 took effect, the law commonly referred to by critics as the "bathroom bill" is drawing renewed controversy as local governments weigh how, and whether, to enforce it.

State enforcement and new tip line

What we know:

On Wednesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the launch of a public tip line allowing residents to submit complaints against public institutions they believe are not complying with Senate Bill 8.

The move has intensified debate over the law, which restricts access to public restrooms, changing rooms and locker rooms based on a person’s sex assigned at birth.

What they're saying:

Opponents argue that the measure, formally titled the Women’s Privacy Act, increases the risk of discrimination and harassment, particularly for transgender and gender-nonconforming Texans.

"Laws like SB 8 don’t only endanger and encourage discrimination against trans and gender expansive people, they also make essential facilities less safe for everyone," said Landon Richie, policy coordinator for the Transgender Education Network of Texas. Richie said the law encourages people to question and police others’ gender, leading to harassment of cisgender individuals who do not conform to traditional gender norms.

Steep penalties for public institutions

Big picture view:

Senate Bill 8 applies to public buildings owned and operated by cities, counties and state agencies, as well as public schools and universities. Institutions found in violation could face fines ranging from $25,000 to $125,000, along with potential court costs, attorney fees and injunctive relief.

Supporters of the law say it is intended to protect the safety and privacy of women and children in public spaces. However, since taking effect earlier this month, it has drawn sharp backlash from civil rights groups and local officials who call it discriminatory and unconstitutional.

Austin’s strategy for compliance

Local perspective:

Austin City Council member Mike Siegel, who represents District 7 in the state capital, said the law is rooted in political division rather than public safety.

"I just want to be clear that Senate Bill 8 is an unjust law," Siegel said. "It’s very likely unconstitutional. It’s motivated by a hateful, discriminatory animus. It’s really designed to divide us and conquer us for cynical political ends."

In response to the law, the Austin City Council passed a resolution directing the city manager to develop a capital improvement plan to establish gender-inclusive bathrooms in city-owned buildings. Council members said the plan could include fully enclosed, single-use restrooms designed to comply with state law while offering inclusive access.

The resolution prioritizes public-facing facilities such as City Hall and other municipal buildings. City Council member José Velásquez said the effort is meant to push back against what he described as discriminatory rhetoric.

"We’re saying no to bullying. We’re saying no to hateful rhetoric coming from the White House and folks down the street," Velásquez said.

"Protecting our trans and non-binary friends is not optional."

Safety Ccncerns and the push for inclusivity

What's next:

The city manager is expected to present a capital improvements program addressing bathroom inclusivity to the council by March 20, 2026.

Senate Bill 8 has also drawn opposition from civil rights organizations, including Equality Texas, the Human Rights Campaign and the American Civil Liberties Union. Legal challenges to the law are expected.