15th anniversary of murder of Jennifer Cave

August 17, 2020 marks the 15th anniversary of the murder of Jennifer Cave.

22-year-old Cave was found murdered in a West Campus apartment. Cave's parents found her in a bathtub. She'd been shot, stabbed, and her body mutilated.

Police also found a machete and hacksaw with blood on it nearby.

Investigators say Cave had been out to dinner with 22-year-old Colton Pitonyak, who'd lost his cell phone and was upset about it.

After not hearing from their daughter, Cave's parents drove to Austin from Corpus Christi and made the gruesome discovery.

Pitonyak was convicted in 2007 of Cave's murder and is still serving a 55-year prison sentence in Abilene.

Another person, Laura Hall, was convicted of tampering with evidence and hindering the apprehension of Pitonyak after the two fled to Mexico. Hall was released on parole in 2018 after serving nearly 10 years in prison.

Cave's murder is now the subject of a true-crime podcast put together by University of Texas students, professors, and graduates. The hosts of "The Orange Tree" dive into the court records and interview people involved in the case. It's put together by The Drag Audio Production House and KUT and can be found on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.